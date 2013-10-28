Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Brown Recluse Spins Studded Ribbons

Spider’s unusual webbing could lead to better understanding of silk, better synthetic silk films

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adv. Mater.
This SEM image shows a side view of the brown recluse’s unusual silk.
An SEM image of several nanometer-scale ribbons seen from the side.
Credit: Adv. Mater.
This SEM image shows a side view of the brown recluse’s unusual silk.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A photo of a brown recluse spider, Loxosceles laeta.
Credit: Shutterstock

Loxosceles laeta, the brown recluse spider, is feared for its venom, which can cause gangrenous lesions. But it is the unusual studded ribbons the spider spins from its silk that lured Fritz Vollrath of the University of Oxford and Hannes C. Schniepp and Sean R. Koebley of the College of William & Mary into its web (Adv. Mater. 2013, DOI: 10.1002/adma.201302740). Most spiders and silkworms spin smooth cylindrical filaments, but L. laeta instead makes 40–80-nm-thick, 6–9-μm-wide films dotted with nanosized bumps. When the team probed the mechanical properties of the film via atomic force microscopy, they found that despite their simple structure, the ribbons are as strong as the best silk filaments and are far superior to artificial silk films. The researchers propose that the studs make the silk stickier, and the easily deformable flat shape of the silk increases the area that comes in contact with other surfaces. They say the unusual webbing could help scientists better understand the structure of silks and allow them to design a new generation of silk-based materials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE