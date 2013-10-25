Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ineos’s Scottish Drama

Petrochemicals: Firm’s losses, union dispute threaten Grangemouth complex

by Alex Scott
October 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Associated Press
Workers are at odds with Ineos over proposed wage and pension cuts.
Photo of workers walking through the Grangemouth oil refinery in Falkirk, Scotland, following a meeting where owners Ineos have decided to shut down the petrochemical side of the complex following the dispute over pay and conditions.
Credit: Associated Press
Workers are at odds with Ineos over proposed wage and pension cuts.

Following steep financial losses and a labor fight, Ineos says it will permanently close a petrochemical facility at its sprawling industrial complex in Grangemouth, Scotland. The firm has suspended operation of an oil refinery at the site as well.

Closure of the petrochemical facility will severely affect Ineos’s downstream chemical operations as well as the firm’s customers. Annually, those companies make some $8 billion worth of products based on Grangemouth’s output. Now, they will likely be forced to reduce manufacturing in the U.K. and import chemical products instead, says Paul Hodges, chairman of the London-based consulting firm International eChem.

In a joint venture with PetroChina, Ineos operates Scotland’s only refinery in Grangemouth. Ineos says it will reopen the refinery if threat of a labor union strike is lifted.

The petrochemical complex features a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker. Ineos had hoped to turn around the financial performance of the complex by raising $500 million to build a new terminal that would enable it to import low-cost raw materials from the U.S.

The labor dispute includes rejection of an Ineos proposal to cap worker salaries and downgrade pensions, steps the firm argues are necessary to the site’s survival. But after Ineos announced closure of the petrochemical facility late last week, the union reversed course and said it would accept at least some aspects of the Ineos plan.

The company showed no sign of responding to the union offer as of C&EN press time.

Some 800 staffers and thousands of contractors will lose their jobs if Ineos doesn’t reopen the plant, which Ineos says has been losing some $16 million per month. Its closure could also have implications for the future of Ineos’s ethyl acetate facility in Hull, England, which relies on ethylene from Grangemouth, says William Bann, an analyst for Tecnon OrbiChem.

The U.K. government says it is talking with prospective purchasers of the complex. But “no one has come forward” to buy it, Gordon Grant, general manager of the Grangemouth site, told BBC radio.

Unite, the union that initially urged Grangemouth workers to reject the Ineos proposal, describes the closure as “tantamount to economic and industrial vandalism.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ineos to close Ohio ABS plant
Styrolution to shutter Sarnia plant
Crunch time for Brexit in the UK

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE