Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Two Views Of RNA Polymerase I Structure

Two groups obtain first high-resolution structures of enzyme that synthesizes ribosomal RNA

by Stu Borman
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Carlos Fernández-Tornero
RNA polymerase I structure
RNA polymerase I structure.
Credit: Courtesy of Carlos Fernández-Tornero
RNA polymerase I structure

Two groups have unraveled a bit more of the mystery of an enzyme that helps transcribe genetic information from DNA to RNA. The researchers have obtained long-sought crystal structures of the eukaryotic enzyme RNA polymerase I (Pol I), a key step toward figuring out how the enzyme works. Eukaryotes have three RNA polymerases—Pol I, II, and III—which transcribe genomic DNA into ribosomal RNA, messenger RNA, and transfer RNA, respectively. Roger D. Kornberg of Stanford University won the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for determining crystal structures and the mechanism of Pol II. Low-resolution electron microscopy images of Pol I and Pol III had revealed those enzymes’ overall architectures, but their atomic-level structures have been unavailable. Now, atomic-resolution crystal structures of Pol I have been obtained by Carlos Fernández-Tornero of the Spanish National Research Council, Madrid, Christoph W. Müller of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg, and coworkers and by a team led by Patrick Cramer of the University of Munich (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12636 and 10.1038/nature12712). In a commentary, Joost Zomerdijk of the University of Dundee, in Scotland, says the studies could lead to “a picture of the specific mechanisms and control of ribosomal RNA-gene transcription in eukaryotes.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE