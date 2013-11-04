Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Taking Aim At Brain Tumors

Nanomedicine: Gold spheres decorated with RNA block cancer gene expression in mice

by Bethany Halford
November 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Northwestern University
This spherical nucleic acid has cancer-fighting siRNA (green) anchored to a gold nanoparticle core via a thiol linker (blue). Polyethylene glycol (red) stabilizes the particle.
This is a rendition of a gold nanoparticle decorated with RNA (green), known as a spherical nucleic acid.
Credit: Northwestern University
This spherical nucleic acid has cancer-fighting siRNA (green) anchored to a gold nanoparticle core via a thiol linker (blue). Polyethylene glycol (red) stabilizes the particle.

Scientists have created a new weapon to test in the fight against the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme. By packing strands of small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA, onto the surfaces of gold nanoparticles, they made a nanomedicine that entered the brains of mice and then slipped into tumor cells. There, the siRNA neutralized genes that make those cells flourish.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
SNAs, functionalized with a gadolinium contrast agent, accumulate in a glioblastoma multiforme tumor in a mouse brain, letting researchers image the mass.
This is a glioblastoma multiforme tumor imaged in a mouse brain using Gd-modified SNAs.
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
SNAs, functionalized with a gadolinium contrast agent, accumulate in a glioblastoma multiforme tumor in a mouse brain, letting researchers image the mass.

“Glioblastoma multiforme is one of the worst cancers one can get,” says Chad A. Mirkin, a chemistry professor at Northwestern University who helped invent the cancer-fighting nanoparticles. The disease kills approximately 13,000 people in the U.S. each year, and life expectancy once diagnosed is 14 to 16 months. Doctors currently treat the disease by surgically removing the tumor, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. But this aggressive approach extends life expectancy by only a few months.

The team led by Mirkin and his colleague Alexander H. Stegh thought it might have a better method for fighting this tenacious cancer. In 1996, Mirkin developed spherical nucleic acids, or SNAs, which are nanoparticles covered with either DNA or RNA. The nucleic acids in turn can interact with genes and proteins. SNAs have been used for medical diagnostic tests and as topical medicines. In 2007, Stegh and coworkers identified a gene that is overexpressed in glioblastoma tumors. Mirkin and Stegh decided to build an SNA equipped with siRNA that is capable of interfering with that gene, a process known as RNA interference (RNAi).

When injected into the bloodstream of mice with glioblastoma multiforme, the SNA nanoparticles travel through the body. About 1% of them cross the blood-brain barrier, the barricade that protects the brain from toxic agents. The nanoparticles accumulate in tumors, rather than healthy brain tissue, because they are trapped in the tumors’ unusually distorted blood vessels. The researchers found that treatment shrank tumors and increased the survival rates of the mice. Unlike other therapies based on RNAi, no other agent was required to deliver the RNA (Sci. Transl. Med. 2013, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3006839).

“The RNAi approach shown here has huge potential,” comments Omid C. Farokhzad, a nanomedicine expert at Harvard Medical School. “The effectiveness of SNAs for uptake into cells makes them uniquely suitable for RNAi applications.”

“Crossing the blood-brain barrier with an siRNA-based approach that does not involve a separate pharmacological agent to open the blood-brain barrier is significant,” adds John J. Rossi, an RNAi expert at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, a cancer center in Duarte, Calif. “The SNA approach could be applied to neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, using different siRNAs specific for those diseases.”

AuraSense Therapeutics, a company cofounded by Mirkin, has licensed the technology. The next step, the researchers say, is to do safety and efficacy studies in primates. They hope to begin human clinical trials by the end of 2014.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
mRNA-loaded lipid nanoparticles reprogram cells and edit genes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GenEdit raises $26 million to develop polymer nanoparticles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria producing checkpoint inhibitors shrink tumors in mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE