NIH Highlights Budget Sequestration Impacts

NIH awarded approximately 640 fewer research project grants in fiscal 2013 than it did in 2012 because of the across-the-board federal budget cuts known as sequestration, the agency announced last week. In addition, because of the cuts, NIH admitted about 750 fewer new patients to its Clinical Center and gave no increases in stipends to recipients of NIH’s National Research Service Awards in 2013. Sequestration, which went into effect on March 1, required NIH to cut about 5% from its 2013 budget, resulting in an operating budget of $29.2 billion. The cuts had to be evenly applied across all 27 NIH institutes and centers. Noncompeting research grants were reduced by an average of 4.7% across NIH. All areas of biomedical research were affected. NIH did not furlough any employees but rather pursued administrative cost savings, such as delaying hiring and reducing administrative services contracts.
