Germany Invests In Organic Photovoltaics

A consortium of 10 German companies and research organizations coordinated by Merck KGaA has begun a three-year project named POPUP to develop more efficient and stable materials for organic photovoltaics. The German government plans to invest $11 million in the project, with companies collectively investing a further $10.5 million. The project partners are focused on developing materials for cost-effective industrial printing and coating processes to make organic photovoltaics. Project partners include Siemens and the Center for Applied Energy Systems, in Erlangen.
