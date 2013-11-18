Siemens Sells Water Chemicals Business

Siemens has agreed to sell its chemistry-oriented water treatment business, which features technologies for the processing of water and wastewater, to AEA Investors, a private equity firm based in New York City, for $858 million. The treatment business has few synergies with the rest of its portfolio, Siemens says. However, the firm will continue to sell automation equipment required for operating water and sewage treatment facilities and seawater desalination plants.
