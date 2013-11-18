Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Unfolding Diabetes

Spectroscopy: Disrupting amyloid fibril intermediate could lead to prevention, new treatments

by Jyllian Kemsley
November 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

FOLD
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
IAPP structures generated from molecular dynamics simulations show two unfolded polypeptides that move through an intermediate with a β-sheet structure in the fibril-promoting segment (red) before forming a fibril structure.
A scheme showing human islet amyloid polypeptides going from disordered into a fibril structure.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
IAPP structures generated from molecular dynamics simulations show two unfolded polypeptides that move through an intermediate with a β-sheet structure in the fibril-promoting segment (red) before forming a fibril structure.

A number of diseases—including diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s—are associated with polypeptides that misfold and aggregate into fibrils that further clump together to form plaques. Researchers have now characterized the structure of an intermediate that leads to fibrils in the folding pathway of a polypeptide implicated in type 2 diabetes.

Disrupting formation of the intermediate structure may provide a new target for preventing or treating the disease, which is a growing public health problem. Type 2 diabetes is defined as an inability to produce enough of or respond properly to insulin. Consequently, glucose builds up in the bloodstream. Over time, the condition causes increasingly serious health problems.

The work to characterize the polypeptide intermediate was led by graduate student Lauren E. Buchanan and chemistry professor Martin T. Zanni of the University of Wisconsin, Madison (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1314481110).

The polypeptide they studied is called human islet amyloid polypeptide (IAPP), also known as amylin. IAPP is a hormone coproduced with insulin in the pancreas and normally serves as an appetite suppressant. Formation of IAPP plaques is associated with type 2 diabetes. Two decades ago, researchers identified a short segment in the middle of IAPP that is critical for forming the characteristic pleated β-sheet secondary structure of the fibrils.

But when Robert Tycko, a biophysicist at NIH’s National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases, and coworkers solved the structure of IAPP fibrils in 2007 using solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, they found that the critical segment was part of a disordered loop.

“That just didn’t make any sense,” Zanni says. Researchers knew that mutations in the segment could prevent fibril formation, but the loop should have been able to accommodate mutations without interfering with the overall fibril structure.

Zanni’s team has now solved the mystery: Using two-dimensional infrared spectroscopy to look for β-sheet structure, they found that the segment forms β-sheets in an intermediate aggregate that the polypeptides form en route to fibrils.

The β-sheet structure in the intermediate is different from that found in fibrils, a result that was “entirely unanticipated,” Tycko tells C&EN. Tycko adds that the study demonstrates the power of using 2-D IR spectroscopy to study the structure of amyloid-forming systems. The technique uses less material and has better time resolution compared with solid-state NMR.

How many IAPP polypeptides assemble together into the β-sheet intermediates is unknown. Zanni estimates that at least five polypeptides aggregate, but he won’t suggest an upper limit. Fibrils incorporate thousands of IAPP molecules.

Finding the intermediate structure helps explain differences in diabetes susceptibility among various species. For example, rats, hamsters, and rabbits don’t get type 2 diabetes. They all produce IAPP, but they incorporate proline into the key fibril-promoting segment. Prolines inhibit β-sheet structures and therefore prevent formation of fibrils and plaques by preventing formation of the prefibril intermediate.

As for whether the IAPP intermediate structure might be a general form for other fibril- and plaque-forming polypeptides, “honestly, I do not know the answer to that,” Zanni says. The amyloid-β polypeptide involved in Alzheimer’s has a similar fold to IAPP, so it’s possible that those two have a similar intermediate structure, he adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE