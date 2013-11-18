Wacker Scores German Biopharma Maker

Wacker Chemie ,a Munich-based chemical company, has agreed to acquire Scil Proteins Production, a Halle, Germany-based manufacturer of engineered proteins for the biopharmaceutical sector, from BioNet Ventures, a private equity firm. The acquisition includes a suite of technology patents and a production site with 1,500 L of Good Manufacturing Practices fermentation capacity. The deal will enable Wacker to meet the requirements of its Biosolutions business customers as their projects move to commercial production, Wacker says. The firm plans to retain all 80 Scil staffers.
