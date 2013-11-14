Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Good-bye, Trans Fat

Regulation: FDA effort to eliminate partially hydrogenated oils draws mixed response

by Britt E. Erickson
November 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
FDA is taking action to eliminate partially hydrogenated oils in processed foods.
Stock image of an ingredient label that lists trans fat.
Credit: Shutterstock
FDA is taking action to eliminate partially hydrogenated oils in processed foods.

Public health groups hail the Food & Drug Administration’s recent move to eliminate partially hydrogenated oils—the biggest dietary source of artificial trans fat—from processed foods. But some manufacturers worry that FDA might extend the approach to other food ingredients that concern health activists but have been deemed safe by industry.

FDA announced earlier this month that partially hydrogenated oils will no longer be considered “generally recognized as safe,” citing risks of heart disease and evidence that alternative ingredients exist.

If FDA finalizes that decision, the food industry will, for the first time, have to show that partially hydrogenated oils are safe in order to use them in processed foods.

The agency has solid evidence associating the consumption of such oils with an increased risk of heart disease, so “it could, in effect, mean the end of artificial, industrially produced trans fat in foods,” says Dennis M. Keefe, director of FDA’s Office of Food Additive Safety.

Consumers began avoiding trans fat more than a decade ago on the advice of medical experts, and in response, manufacturers dramatically reduced the amount of partially hydrogenated oils used in processed foods. But the artery-clogging fats can still be found in many products, including frozen pizza, microwave popcorn, and cake frosting.

Public health groups welcome FDA’s move, emphasizing that artificial trans fat is not safe and not necessary.

Food manufacturers, on the other hand, are concerned about the possibility of FDA using the same regulatory approach on other food ingredients that are currently under scrutiny, such as sugars, sodium, and caffeine. “I would certainly expect FDA to use the approach with respect to other ingredients that are considered safe based on industry self-assessments,” says Mitchell Cheeseman, who led FDA’s Office of Food Additive Safety before joining the law firm Steptoe & Johnson in 2011.

Cheeseman also warns that FDA’s action could trigger lawsuits against food manufacturers that have known about the dangers of partially hydrogenated oils for many years but failed to warn consumers.

FDA is accepting comments on its decision until Jan. 7, 2014.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye brominated vegetable oil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA seeks to ban brominated vegetable oil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA seeks new pathway to regulate CBD

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE