AstraZeneca Plans Drug Plant In U.K.

AstraZeneca says it will invest $190 million to build a new production plant in Macclesfield, England, to make its Zoladex injectable drug for treating prostate cancer. The plant is due to open in 2017. The investment secures the jobs of 300 staff at the existing Zoladex facilities in Macclesfield, AstraZeneca says. The firm selected Macclesfield so that it can draw on local expertise gathered from more than two decades of Zoladex production in the town. Zoladex is currently the firm’s fifth-largest-selling drug, with annual sales of about $1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter