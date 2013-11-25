Merck KGaA Builds Chinese Presence

Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA has unveiled plans to build a pharmaceutical plant in the Nantong Economic & Technological Development Area, near Shanghai, to produce medicines for treating diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and thyroid disorders. The facility, which is set to cost $108 million, is slated to begin commercial production in 2017. “This new facility will become Merck Serono’s second-largest pharmaceutical manufacturing site in the world and will help ensure that our medicines will always be available to patients who rely on them,” says Allan Gabor, general manager and managing director for Merck Serono in China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter