Wacker Silicone Can Dress Wounds

Wacker Chemie has unveiled a silicone film for medical applications including breathable dressings for wounds. The film is the result of a new Wacker process for making silicone film with a thickness of as little as 20 µm and at a variance of less than 5%. Such applications were previously difficult or even impossible at an industrial scale, according to Wacker. Made with highly pure silicone, the film is chemically inert, heat-resistant, flexible at low temperatures, and tear resistant, the firm says.
