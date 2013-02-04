Pharma Federation Launches In Africa

The Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations has started up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “We are united behind the common goal of developing a self-sustaining pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Africa that not only contributes to the reduction of disease, but also drives economic development on the continent,” says Paul Lartey, the group’s newly elected chairman. Founding members of the federation are the West African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, the Federation of East African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations, and the Southern African Generic Medicines Association.
