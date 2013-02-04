Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

The Supply-And-Demand Factor

February 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dec. 17, 2012, page 24: A story observing that Dow Chemical’s stock price fell 3.3% on Dec. 3 should have mentioned that the Standard & Poor’s chemical index fell 1.9% on the same day.

Jan. 21, page 37: The call for nominations for the Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences should have noted that, for the first time, the award is being opened to international in addition to domestic nominees.

I found irony in the juxtaposition of two articles in the same issue of C&EN (Nov. 5, 2012). “Looking for a Visa Victory” is about easing visa requirements for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals (page 26), and the cover story, “For Hire” (page 43), is about the plight of many professional members of the American Chemical Society.

Like any resource, human expertise is subject to the laws of supply and demand. If one increases the numbers of trained professionals in chemistry by easing restrictions on visas, the ability of laid-off STEM professionals to find jobs in the profession at reasonable salaries will be affected.

Whether some action is viewed as positive or negative depends strongly on whose ox is being gored. When a policy is touted as a benefit, it is always necessary to ask, “Whose benefit?” There are frequently several beneficiaries of easing visa requirements for STEM professionals, but with a larger pool of talent, salary offers will not be higher. To whose benefit is that?

Cecil Dybowski
Newark, Del.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE