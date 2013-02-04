… While U.K. Explores Bioprocesses

The U.K.’s Biotechnology & Biological Sciences Research Council will invest $55 million in two programs designed to create networks and collaborative research between academia and industry. The programs are aimed at developing industrial processes for generating bioenergy and biobased materials. The first program will involve an investment of up to $24 million to promote networking across the disciplines of biology, chemistry, and engineering between academia and industry. The second phase, to be launched in 2014, will feature an investment of $31 million to implement research projects derived from the program’s networking activity.
