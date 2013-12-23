Ineos To Buy Sasol Solvents Business

Ineos has agreed to acquire a German solvents business for an undisclosed sum from South Africa’s Sasol. The business employs about 520 people at sites in Herne and Moers, Germany. It produces ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, sec-butyl alcohol, and methyl ethyl ketone as well as plasticizers, resins, and fine chemicals. Ashley Reed, CEO of Ineos Enterprises, says the purchase “presents new opportunities for integration into some of our existing upstream sites in Germany.”
