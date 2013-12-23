Solvay Off-loads Two PVC Businesses

Solvay has agreed to sell its 70.6% stake in Solvay Indupa, South America’s second-largest polyvinyl chloride producer, to Brazilian chemical maker Braskem. The agreement values Solvay Indupa at $290 million, but because of debt the cash Solvay will get for its stake amounts to just $25 million. Separately, Solvay has agreed to sell Benvic, its European PVC compounding business, to OpenGate Capital, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. Benvic operates three plants in Europe. OpenGate acquired Profialis, a European PVC building products business, in January.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter