Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Blooming’s Sweet Spot

Biologists unravel the role of trehalose-6-phosphate in triggering the onset of flowering in plants

by Sarah Everts
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Flowering is the salient goal of all higher plants, and this important process is controlled by dozens of genes and a handful of hormones. Plant scientists in Germany have now figured out how one molecule, a sugar called trehalose-6-phosphate (T6P), is essential in triggering the onset of blooming (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1230406). “There’s not one definitive switch in plant flowering,” explains Markus Schmid of the Max Plank Institute for Developmental Biology, who led the research. The redundancy ensures that flowering will commence even under less than ideal environmental conditions, Schmid notes. That said, T6P is among the most important flowering cues, he adds. Schmid and his team found that high levels of T6P indicate that a plant has enough energy reserves to commence the metabolically expensive task of flowering. The researchers also observed that in Arabidopsis thaliana, a small flowering plant commonly used in plant biology studies, T6P activates production of a key protein. The protein then travels from the leaves to the growing tip of the plant—called the meristem—to stimulate flowering.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists pinpoint a key molecule in rose scent production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Parasite eavesdrops on host to reproduce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plants signal danger through nervelike process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE