Lonza Realigns Itself

Lonza is regrouping some of its businesses and has cut its management committee from eight members to five to improve efficiency. As part of the rejig, the firm will re-form its custom manufacturing and bioscience businesses into one pharmaceuticals group. Microbial control and life sciences ingredients businesses will be merged into one specialty ingredients group. As of Feb. 4, Jeanne Thoma, Uwe Böhlke, and Lukas Utiger stepped down from their management committee roles. The five continuing members are CEO Richard Ridinger, Chief Financial Officer Toralf Haag, Chief Legal Officer Marc Funk, and Chief Operating Officers Stephan Kutzer and Beat In-Albon.
