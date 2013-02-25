Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Curbing Inflammation With Aspirin And Omega-3s

Aspirin activates production of resolvins, anti-inflammatory agents built from omega-3 fatty acids

by Sarah Everts
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A dose of aspirin and a diet of omega-3 fatty acids are recommended for reducing immune system inflammation, a process that can cause or exacerbate heart, lung, and kidney disease. Now researchers have figured out how these two anti-inflammatory agents work in concert (Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2012.11.010). It turns out that a family of fatty acid molecules called resolvins serves as a signal our bodies use to start shutting down inflammation. Aspirin helps trigger production of one type of resolvin that is aptly named “aspirin-triggered resolvin D3.” Omega-3 fatty acids are required as building blocks to create the signal, report chemist Nicos A. Petasis of the University of Southern California and biomedical researcher Charles N. Serhan of Harvard Medical School. The team synthesized several resolvins to pinpoint the stereochemistry of the aspirin-sensitive one, and they show that it can reduce skin and abdominal tissue inflammation in mice. They are now developing resolvin mimics that could act as anti-inflammatory drug leads.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE