Evonik Partners With Holst For Electronics

Evonik Industries has joined with the Netherlands’ Holst Centre to codevelop materials for thin-film electronics. The Holst Centre is an initiative of Belgian nanoelectronics research firm Imec and Dutch research group TNO. Evonik will provide the center with expertise in soluble oxide semiconductor materials. The partners will work together to develop semiconductors for radio-frequency identification and wireless sensors.
