University Of Manchester Signs With IP Group

IP Group, a London-based intellectual property commercialization firm, has signed a deal with the U.K.’s University of Manchester under which it will provide $7.6 million to help form spin-off companies based on proof-of-principle projects developed at the university. In return, IP Group will receive equity stakes in the spin-offs. The agreement, which runs for at least four years, covers most of the university’s activities in materials, cleantech, electronics, and communications, and all activities in nontherapeutic life, medical, and human sciences.
