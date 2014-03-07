Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Another Giant Virus Unearthed

Virology: Megavirus discovered in Siberian permafrost is biggest yet

by Sarah Everts
March 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Bartoli & Chantal Abergel
Pithovirus sibericum is ~1.5 µm long with a 0.5 µm diameter.
This new megavirus, called Pithovirus sibericum, is ~1.5 µm long with a 0.5 µm diameter and lives in the Siberian permafrost.
Credit: Courtesy of Julia Bartoli & Chantal Abergel
Pithovirus sibericum is ~1.5 µm long with a 0.5 µm diameter.

Thirty thousand years ago mammoths and other giant fauna roamed Earth. So, too, did a kind of giant virus that is so large it can be seen under a light microscope. Yet unlike many giant land animals this megavirus, Pithovirus sibericum, is still around.

It is not the first megavirus discovered, but at 1.5 µm in length, it is the largest. Two other families of giant viruses—whose large genomes can in some cases encode more proteins than bacteria—have been found in locations as diverse as Chile and Australia. Researchers in France plucked P. sibericum from the Siberian permafrost.

Discovery of this new family of Pithoviruses reveals that giant viruses are “much more diverse than initially assumed,” argue Chantal Abergel and Jean-Michel Claverie at the Structural & Genomic Information Laboratory at Aix-Marseille University, in France (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA, 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1320670111).

P. sibericum doesn’t have a well-organized protein capsid shell, which is common to many smaller viruses and to the members of Megaviridae, the first family of megaviruses, discovered in 2003. Instead, P. sibericum DNA is enclosed by a thick membranelike envelope, similar to that encasing Pandoravirus, the megavirus discovered in 2011. Although P. sibericum is 50% larger than the 1-µm-long Pandoravirus, its genome encodes only about 500 proteins, one-fifth of Pandoravirus’s approximately 2,500 proteins.

A majority of all megavirus proteins are of unknown structure and function, a bounty of hundreds of ancient proteins “that simply don’t resemble anything we’ve seen before,” Abergel says. “There are more proteins here for structural biologists to study than is possible in a lifetime of work.”

“We also need to study their molecular mechanisms of infection,” comments Eugene V. Koonin, who studies megaviruses at the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in Bethesda, Md. Pithovirus, for example, appears to have a plug in its membranous envelope that must be “uncorked” for infection to occur, he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oldest known plague victim found in museum collection
Study doubles number of experimentally detected proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tapping into the human microbiome yields MRSA-active antibiotics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE