More Clarity, Please

Regarding “Unfolding Diabetes” (C&EN, Nov. 18, 2013, page 5): As one who has had to deal with diabetes in my own life for 75 years, I began reading with interest. But when I scanned the article to see whether the story related to type 1 (my version), type 2, or both types of diabetes, I at first missed that it relates only to type 2. I had to read it much more carefully to find the references and realize it had little or no relevance to me.
There seems to be little recognition in the press that type 1 and type 2 diabetes are two different disorders, having different causes and affecting different people. It would be informative and helpful if the author made a serious attempt to identify which one was being addressed in a prominent place—for example, in the title.
William H. Pittman
Schenectady, N.Y.
