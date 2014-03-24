Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Bill Aims To Speed Sunscreen Approval

by Britt E. Erickson
March 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Legislation would help bring new sunscreens to the U.S. market faster.
Photo of a women applying sunscreen to a young girl.
Credit: Shutterstock
Legislation would help bring new sunscreens to the U.S. market faster.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill in both the House of Representatives and the Senate that would require FDA to review applications for new sunscreen ingredients within 11 months of submission and clear up the current backlog of applications within eight months. The Sunscreen Innovation Act (H.R. 4250, S. 2141), introduced by Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Rep. Edward Whitfield (R-Ky.), aims to ensure that sunscreen ingredients receive a transparent review by FDA within a predictable time frame. The Public Access to SunScreens Coalition, a group of medical professionals, skin cancer experts, and sunscreen manufacturers, welcomes the legislation. The coalition has long been pushing for faster FDA approval of new technologies. It claims that several ingredients currently awaiting approval in the U.S. have been widely available in Europe and other parts of the world, in some cases for more than 15 years. “The creation of a predictable, transparent, and timely review process for sunscreen ingredients addresses a growing public concern and opens the door for further innovation,” says Al Pearce, senior marketing manager of personal care at BASF, a member of the coalition.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

