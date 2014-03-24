Bill Aims To Speed Sunscreen Approval

Lawmakers have introduced a bill in both the House of Representatives and the Senate that would require FDA to review applications for new sunscreen ingredients within 11 months of submission and clear up the current backlog of applications within eight months. The Sunscreen Innovation Act (H.R. 4250, S. 2141), introduced by Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Rep. Edward Whitfield (R-Ky.), aims to ensure that sunscreen ingredients receive a transparent review by FDA within a predictable time frame. The Public Access to SunScreens Coalition, a group of medical professionals, skin cancer experts, and sunscreen manufacturers, welcomes the legislation. The coalition has long been pushing for faster FDA approval of new technologies. It claims that several ingredients currently awaiting approval in the U.S. have been widely available in Europe and other parts of the world, in some cases for more than 15 years. “The creation of a predictable, transparent, and timely review process for sunscreen ingredients addresses a growing public concern and opens the door for further innovation,” says Al Pearce, senior marketing manager of personal care at BASF, a member of the coalition.