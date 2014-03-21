Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Certain Pet Flea Collars’ Days Are Numbered

EPA, two manufacturers agree to phase out products that contain propoxur, a neurotoxin

by Britt E. Erickson
March 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two major pet product companies have reached an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to stop making flea collars that contain the pesticide propoxur. The agreement was prompted by an EPA risk assessment completed last fall that found unacceptable risks to children from exposure to pet collars containing the neurotoxic chemical.

Under the agreement, Sergeant’s Pet Care Products and Wellmark International can continue to produce flea collars with propoxur until April 1, 2015, and distribute them until April 1, 2016. EPA acknowledges that the products “do not meet the current safety standard.” But the agency is giving the companies time to phase out the products, claiming “they do not pose a public health risk if label directions are followed.”

Environmental and consumer advocacy groups are pleased that EPA and the two companies are addressing the health effects of chemicals in flea collars, but they are disappointed that EPA isn’t taking action to swiftly remove chemicals of concern from the market. “EPA found a risk to kids, and that deserves immediate action, not a slow retreat,” says Miriam Rotkin-Ellman, senior scientist with the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

NRDC sued EPA last month for failing to respond to the environmental group’s petitions to ban two pesticides used in pet flea collars. One of the pesticides is propoxur, a carbamate, and the other is tetrachlorvinphos (TCVP), an organophosphate. NRDC first petitioned EPA to ban propoxur in 2007 and to ban TCVP in 2009. EPA has yet to respond to NRDC’s petition to ban TCVP.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA bans tetrachlorvinphos in pet collars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Will EPA ban hazardous pesticide in pet collars?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA denies petition to ban chlorpyrifos

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE