Gut Microbes Bring Out Best In Cocoa

People have been stating—and overstating—the health benefits of cocoa ever since Aztec emperor Montezuma II drank it obsessively in the 1500s, according to John W. Finley, a food scientist at Louisiana State University. “We wanted to peel into the science further,” he said of studies his research team conducted on how human gut microbes break down the tasty treat. The researchers first “digested” cocoa samples with solutions mimicking human stomach acid and enzyme-filled small intestine fluid. Then they collected what remained—undigested fiber and large polyphenols—and added the components to a mix of fecal bacteria such as Bifidobacterium and Clostridia to simulate conditions in the human colon. Using mass spectrometry, the team determined that the fiber broke down into short-chain fatty acids. And the polyphenols reduced to small, absorbable molecules, such as vanillic acid, that scientists have shown can protect heart cells against inflammation. These results don’t prove that cocoa is good for the heart, Finley said, but “that’s where we’re headed.” The report in Dallas came on the heels of a March 17 announcement by Brigham & Women’s Hospital, in Boston, that it will lead a $20 million clinical trial to test whether cocoa extract pills can reduce the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.