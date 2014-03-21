Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Stem Cell Memories

ACS Meeting News: Growing stem cells in stiff or soft environments influences their future differentiation

by Sarah Everts
March 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Human mesenchymal stem cells (left) grown for ten days on a hard bed remember that environment and differentiate toward bone cells (right), even if their bedding stiffness later changes.
Credit: Chun Yang & Kristi Anseth
Human mesenchymal stem cells (left) grown for 10 days on a hard bed remember that environment and differentiate toward bone cells (right).

Human stem cells can remember whether researchers grew them on a soft bed of polyethylene glycol or on a stiff floor of polystyrene. This mechanical memory in turn influences the fate of these stem cells, such as whether they start differentiating into fat or bone cells.

That’s one take-home message of a presentation given last week by University of Colorado, Boulder, materials scientist Kristi S. Anseth at the American Chemical Society meeting in Dallas. The work, which Anseth described to the Division of Biochemical Technology, is also the subject of a recent report in Nature Materials (2014, DOI: 10.1038/nmat3889).

Stem cell researchers already attempt to control differentiation by carefully selecting the chemical constituents in their stem cell growth media. The new results suggest that they should also consider the physical constraints of this growing environment, Anseth and her colleagues argue.

“Just as you would dose stem cells with chemical factors over time to direct differentiation, researchers should add the properties of the mechanical environment to their laboratory repertoire,” commented ­Wilhelm T. S. Huck, who studies cellular growth conditions at Radboud University, Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Researchers previously had evidence that stem cells grow best in environments mimicking the stiffness or softness of their natural niche, Huck said. But he added, “Nobody had studied whether cells could shake the memory of their past environments.”

Anseth’s team studied human mesenchymal stem cells, one of three major groups of human stem cells. They found two proteins, called YAP and TAZ, that can modulate the cells’ mechanical memory. Both can activate gene transcription.

When the stem cells are cultured on stiff beds, these proteins relocate from the cytoplasm to the nucleus. If the stem cells spend just a few days on stiff or soft beds, the future impact of this mechanical history is not set in stone. But spending 10 days on a particular bed leads to irreversible future differentiation of the stem cells into stiff-environment-loving bone or soft-loving fat cells.

“I think this study will prompt many groups to consider with greater care the importance of their culture conditions,” commented Dennis E. Discher, who studies stem cell culture conditions at the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sex hormones’ effect on cultured cells depends on chromosomal background
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing creates more realistic tumor models
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing creates more realistic tumor models

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE