EPA Sued Again Over Endangered Species

A coalition of food safety and environmental groups is suing EPA for approving widespread use of the pesticide cyantraniliprole. The groups claim that measures to protect endangered fish, butterflies, and other species from the toxic pesticide are inadequate. “EPA unilaterally approved labels that contain inadequate buffers and otherwise lack restrictions needed to prevent harm to listed species,” the lawsuit states. EPA has been repeatedly sued for not consulting with the Fish & Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service when a pesticide has the potential to affect an endangered species. The groups say EPA’s failure to consult with the two agencies in this case “is particularly egregious given that EPA’s own risk assessment identified 1,377 listed species that may overlap with the potential use areas of cyantraniliprole, and because EPA found cyantraniliprole is toxic to several taxonomic groups.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter