EPA Acts On Nanosilver In Food Containers

New Jersey-based Pathway Investment Corp. must stop selling plastic food storage containers that contain nanosized silver particles because the products have not been properly tested and registered, EPA ordered on March 31. The products include Kinetic Go Green Premium Food Storage Containers (shown), Kinetic Smartwist Series Containers, TritanFood Storage, and StackSmart Storage. EPA also warned major retailers such as Amazon, Sears, and Walmart to stop selling the products on their websites. Pathway claims that the nanosilver helps reduce growth of mold, fungus, and bacteria, allowing food to stay fresh longer. “Claims that mold, fungus, or bacteria are controlled or destroyed by a particular product must be backed up with testing so that consumers know that the products do what the labels say,” says EPA Regional Administrator Judith A. Enck.
