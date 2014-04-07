Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Epigenetic Mark Linked To Sperm Production

Researchers discover a posttranslational modification for histone’s lysine groups that helps differentiate germ cells into sperm

by Sarah Everts
April 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Scientists have discovered a new type of chemical decoration on lysine groups of histone proteins—around which DNA in a nucleus is wound—that helps differentiate male germ cells into sperm. That’s just one confirmed role for lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyrylation (Khib), which was identified by a team led by Saadi Khochbin of Joseph Fourier University, in France, and Yingming Zhao of the University of Chicago (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1497). The researchers found that 63 lysine sites on mouse and human histone proteins feature the lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyrylation epigenetic mark—a greater number of modifications than the more commonly known lysine acetylation posttranslational mark. The team points out that this new mark contributes more physical bulk to lysine groups than methylation or acetylation. It also features a hydroxyl group capable of forming hydrogen bonds with other molecules in the nucleus. Although the team focused on studying the epigenetic marks involved in sperm production, they have evidence that the new lysine modification is also found in other tissues and likely controls additional biological functions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Expanding the histone code
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another histone modification found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE