Roche, Oryzon Form Epigenetics Pact

Roche will pay Oryzon Genomics up to $21 million in up-front and near-term payments as part of a pact to develop drugs that block lysine-specific demethylase-1 (LSD1), an epigenetic target that regulates gene expression. Under the deal, Roche will take the reins in further developing the Spanish firm’s lead molecule, ORY-1001, which is in Phase I/IIa studies as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Roche also gains the rights to two patent families related to LSD1. The companies will work together to better understand how LSD1 inhibitors can be used to treat cancer.
