Takayuki Shibamoto Honored With AGFD Award

Takayuki Shibamoto, a professor of environmental toxicology at the University of California, Davis, is the recipient of the 2013 Award for Advancement of the Application of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (AGFD).
Shibamoto is an expert on lipid peroxidation and its association with disease, natural antioxidants and their role in prevention of oxidative damage, Maillard reaction chemistry, food toxicology, analysis and fate of pesticides in the environment, and flavor and fragrance chemistry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter