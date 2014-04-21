Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Reaction Assembles Peptide Conjugates With Natural Amide Linkages

Patent-pending process could be used to customize activity of peptide drugs

by Carmen Drahl
April 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Linking peptide therapeutics to molecules such as polyethylene glycols (PEGs) is a useful way to control their bioactivity, so drugmakers constantly seek new ways to build so-called peptide conjugates. The well-known click reaction, a copper-catalyzed cycloaddition of azides and alkynes, rapidly attaches moieties to peptides without disturbing unprotected functional groups. However, it generates an unnatural linkage and can require an excess of one reagent, an impractical option when some PEGs cost as much as their peptide partners. To address these challenges, Jeffrey W. Bode and colleagues at ETH Zurich have developed a reaction that forms amides from the union of potassium acyltrifluoroborates to O-carbamoylhydroxylamines incorporated into peptides (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5018442). The reaction works in water with a 1:1 ratio of reagents. Bode’s team used it to attach biotin, PEG, a fluorescent dye, or a lipid to an antidiabetes peptide. “This bioorthogonal reaction is distinguished because it is both fast and also produces native amide bonds,” says the University of Delaware’s Joseph M. Fox, who has also developed protein-tagging methods. ETH has filed a patent application covering PEG attachment with this chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reagent targets methionines in proteins﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Attaching ‘unlinkable’ drugs to antibodies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azidation Made Easy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE