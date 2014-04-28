Plastics Recycling For The Dutch

The new company Quality Circular Polymers plans to build a $100 million plant for recycling postconsumer waste plastic at the Chemelot industrial park in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. The plant is set to be built in three phases with a total capacity for 100,000 metric tons per year of recycled polyethylene and polypropylene. The first phase is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2015. The firm’s founders are former executives of the chemical makers DSM and SABIC Europe.
