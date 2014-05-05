Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

[+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Mahruza Choudhury

Alfred Bader is one of the founders of Aldrich Chemical, now Sigma-Aldrich. The Baders have supported Project SEED for many years and contributed to the initiation of the Summer II SEED program.



Kristen Alanis graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill. Under the guidance of Dali Liu at Loyola University Chicago, Alanis worked on research titled “Assessing the Therapeutic Potential of the Lactonases.” She is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Alexandra Bogner is a graduate of North Muskegon High School in Michigan. At Calvin College, in Grand Rapids, Mich., she worked under the direction of Chad Tatko on research titled “Metal Binding Catechols.” Bogner is majoring in biochemistry at Calvin College.

Hei Yu Chan graduated from Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. Chan conducted research titled “Studies on the Cobalt Type Nitrile Hydratase from Pseudonocardia thermophila” under the direction of Richard C. Holz at Loyola University Chicago. Chan is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Peixin (Amy) Chen graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco. Chen conducted her research project at Smith-Emery Co. in San Francisco under the mentorship of Patrick Morrison. Her research was titled “Recycled Aggregate Products: Their Physical Properties, Chemical Composition & Impact on the Environment.” She is majoring in biochemistry and pharmaceutical science at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Mahruza Choudhury is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson, N.J. Under the direction of Sandra Suárez at Ramapo College of New Jersey, in Mahwah, Choudhury conducted research titled “PCR Screening of Polymorphic Genes of the Major Histocompatibility Complex in the Red-Bellied Tamarin (Saguinus labiatus).” Choudhury is majoring in biomedical engineering at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Lindsay Egan is a graduate of Westfield High School in Indiana. Egan conducted research under the mentorship of Jirong Lu at Eli Lilly & Co. in Indianapolis. Egan’s research is titled “Analysis of Self-Interaction of Therapeutic Antibodies by Dynamic Light Scattering.” She is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.

Caleb Faulkner graduated from Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi. His research at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, is titled “α-Methyl-β-proline (AMBP) as an Organocatalyst.” His mentor was Douglas Masterson. Faulkner is majoring in chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Melissa Flores is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. Under the direction of Neil Gray at the University of Texas, Tyler, Flores conducted research titled “Synthesis of Surface-Modified Nanoparticles in Acoustically Prepared Emulsions.” She is majoring in chemistry at the university.

Karina Guaman graduated from Union City High School in New Jersey. Under the direction of Nanjoo Suh of the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers University, Guaman conducted research titled “Evaluating the Inhibitory Effects of Vitamin E in Breast Cancer.” She studies biochemistry at Drew University, in Madison, N.J.

Trinh Huynh is a graduate of Oakland High School in California. Under the mentorship of Andrew Breksa of Western Regional Research Center, in Albany, Calif., Huynh conducted research titled “Tomatoes.” Huynh is majoring in pharmaceutical sciences at the University of California, Berkeley.

Sidney Lin is a graduate of Galileo High School in San Francisco. Under the direction of Weiming Wu of San Francisco State University, Lin conducted research titled “Synthesis of Lipophilic Analogues of Orotic Acid.” Lin is majoring in biochemistry at Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Dominique Mason graduated from Freire Charter School in Philadelphia. Under the direction of Sarah Muller of the Forensics Mentors Institute, in Willow Grove, Pa., Mason conducted research titled “The Analysis of Degradation Products of Phenethylamine Drugs.” She is majoring in biochemistry at Pennsylvania State University, Abington.

Florence Nzaniye graduated from De La Salle North Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. Under the direction of Angela Hoffman at the University of Portland, Nzaniye conducted research titled “Investigating Medicinal Targets against Cancer from a Japanese Yew.” Nzaniye is majoring in chemistry at Concordia University in Portland.

Afia Obeng is a graduate of Saint Vincent Academy, in Newark, N.J. Obeng conducted research at PHRI Center-New Jersey Medical School in Newark under the direction of Rinki Chauhan. Obeng’s research was titled “The Detection of lacZ Reporter Gene Using a Fluorescent Substrate.” Obeng is majoring in biochemistry at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Salomon Ramirez is a graduate of Omaha South High Magnet School in Nebraska. Under the direction of Matthew L. Kelso at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Ramirez conducted research titled “In Vitro Testing of Experimental Compounds for Neuroprotective Efficacy.” Ramirez is majoring in food science and technology at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Joi Stevens graduated from Saint Mary’s Hall in San Antonio. At the Feik School of Pharmacy at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Stevens conducted research under the guidance of Adeola O. Coker titled “Biophysical Characteristics of Proteins.” Stevens is majoring in biochemistry at Davidson College in North Carolina.

Jacob Tennant is a graduate of Century High School in Pocatello, Idaho. He conducted research at Idaho State University under the direction of Andrew Holland. His project was titled “Exploration of Silver-Gallium Bimetallic Single-Source Precursor Properties.” He is majoring in chemistry at Idaho State in Pocatello.

Mary Jane Tran is a graduate of Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif. She conducted research at the University of the Pacific, in Stockton, under the direction of C. Mike McCallum. Her research was titled “Computational Chemistry and Peptides.” She is majoring in biochemistry and pharmaceutical science at the university.

Dong Ying (Eileen) Wu is a graduate of Lowell High School in San Francisco. Under the guidance of Andrew Ichimura at San Francisco State University, Wu conducted research titled “TiO 2 Anatase Thin Films: Optimizing Temperature, Ramp and Soak Times, and Concentration.” She is majoring in chemical engineering at UC Berkeley.