BASF Cuts 260 Jobs In Nutrition Unit

BASF plans to cut 260 staffers in production, marketing, and administrative roles as part of a restructuring within the performance products segment of its nutrition and health division. The job cuts are due to be made by the end of 2015. The restructuring also will involve an adjustment to the business’s product portfolio and the introduction of a team tasked with speeding up the development and market launch of new products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter