EC Puts Condition On DuPont-Kuraray Deal

The European Commission has approved Kuraray’s acquisition of DuPont’s glass-laminating films business on the condition that the Japanese firm sells DuPont’s polyvinyl butyral (PVB) film facility in Uentrop, Germany. PVB film is used as an interlayer in safety glass. Without the sale of the plant, the commission says, Kuraray and Eastman Chemical would be the only firms selling PVB film in Europe. Kuraray agreed to acquire the business last fall for $543 million. The business has about 600 employees and annual sales of more than $500 million.
