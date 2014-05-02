Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Progeria Drug Prospect Found

Rare Diseases: Small molecule corrects defects in cells from patients with premature-aging condition

by Stu Borman
May 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Two cells, stained blue. The one on the right is a tidy ovoid with one small green circle and one green butterfly shape inside. The one on the left is chaotic in overall shape, but it’s two green shapes are both tidy circles.
Credit: Courtesy of Delphine Larrieu
Untreated cell nucleus from progeria patient (left, stained blue, with nucleoli in green) is misshapen. In remodelin-treated cell (right), nuclear shape is normal.

A small molecule called remodelin that corrects cell defects associated with the premature-aging disease progeria has been discovered. There is currently no effective treatment for progeria, and the discovery could help lead to one. But the compound has not yet been tested in animals, so its promise has yet to be confirmed.

Progeria, also called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, is a genetic disorder that causes children to appear prematurely aged and develop conditions such as baldness, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, and cardiovascular disease. Estimated to affect about one newborn of every 4 million worldwide, it is often fatal by early teenage years.

Researchers have now identified remodelin as a possible treatment and have nailed down its mechanism. The work was carried out by Delphine Larrieu, Sébastien Britton, Mukerrem Demir, and Stephen P. Jackson at Cambridge University’s Gurdon Institute and Raphaël Rodriguez at France’s CNRS Institute for Natural Substances Chemistry (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1252651).

In cells of patients with progeria and related conditions known as laminopathies, mutations in the gene for lamin A protein cause misshapen cell nuclei and DNA damage. The researchers screened compound libraries for an agent that might normalize misshapen nuclei and reduce DNA damage in laminopathic cells. That effort yielded remodelin.

The team then used click chemistry, liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry, fluorescence microscopy, circular dichroism spectroscopy, and other techniques to reveal that remodelin works by inhibiting an acetyltransferase called NAT10. NAT10 inhibition restores normal cell-nucleus shape and reduces DNA damage, in part by modifying cell architectural elements called microtubules.

Previous work had shown that certain farnesyltransferase inhibitors could also improve nuclear shape in progeria cells. But in clinical trials they improved progeria symptoms only modestly, and the design of those trials has led some to question their validity. The researchers think remodelin might have a better chance because it not only restores nuclear shape but also reduces DNA damage.

Progeria expert Nicolas Lévy of Aix-Marseille University, in France, comments that although remodelin has been shown to correct nuclear shape and DNA structure, a successful therapy will also have to correct other cellular pathway irregularities observed in progeria.

Howard J. Worman of Columbia University, a cell nucleus inherited-disease specialist, calls the findings “a great basic discovery” but says the agent “has to be taken to the next step by testing it in animal models.”

If remodelin’s efficacy extends to progeric mice, “this strategy may lead to an ultimate treatment,” adds cell biologist Ya-Hui Chi of the National Health Research Institutes, in Zhunan, Taiwan.

The research team plans to test remodelin in progeria mouse models. The researchers have filed a patent application for the agent and are now in discussions with big pharma companies to take over drug ­development.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New thalidomide nuance revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New nuance in thalidomide’s mechanism revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clear view of telomerase at last

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE