Coca-Cola Drops Embattled Emulsifier

Because of an online petition, Coca-Cola Co. has removed brominated vegetable oil from its Powerade line of sports drinks and will replace the emulsifying agent in all of its beverages in the U.S. by the end of the year, the firm says. Competitor PepsiCo says it is also working to remove BVO from its entire drinks portfolio. This is the second win for teenage online petition organizer Sarah Kavanagh, whose efforts led to BVO being dropped from PepsiCo’s Gatorade brand last year. Coca-Cola says it will use sucrose acetate isobutyrate, glycerol ester of rosin, or a combination of the two to keep hydrophobic ingredients in suspension.
