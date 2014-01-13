Jack Wolfskin Repelled By Fluorine Chemistry

Jack Wolfskin, a German producer of outdoor clothing, has unveiled plans to phase out the use of perfluorinated chemicals and alkylphenol ethoxylates in all of its products by 2020. The company cites potential harm to human health and the environment. PFCs are a key ingredient used to make clothing waterproof. The firm will begin phasing out the use of PFCs in winter 2014, but it has not disclosed what it will use in their place. Clothing retailers such as H&M and Marks & Spencer have nixed certain PFCs under pressure from environmental group Greenpeace (C&EN, Dec. 3, 2012, page 20).
