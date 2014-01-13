Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Middle East: Capacity is growing, but so is the competition

by Alex Scott
January 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

STILL GROWING
[+]Enlarge
Middle East ethylene capacity is expected to increase through 2018. NOTE: Data for 2013–18 are current planned capacity. Total includes capacity for Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. SOURCE: Business Monitor International
A bar graph shows the projected continued growth of ethylene capacity through 2018.
Middle East ethylene capacity is expected to increase through 2018. NOTE: Data for 2013–18 are current planned capacity. Total includes capacity for Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. SOURCE: Business Monitor International

COVER STORY

Middle East Capacity is growing, but so is the competition

Supplies of cheap natural gas from U.S. shale deposits are growing while gas supplies in the Middle East are becoming constrained. That dynamic will be the shaping force this year for Persian Gulf chemical companies competing in international markets.

The Middle East petrochemical industry “is at a critical juncture and must be well prepared and positioned” to face these challenges, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, deputy minister for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Petroleum & Minerals, in a speech in Dubai late last year. Middle Eastern firms are responding by investing in feedstock supply, boosting R&D, and expanding their presence in specialty chemicals that don’t depend so much on cheap raw materials.

The fertilizer sector, where Gulf producers have invested in some of the world’s biggest plants, could be adversely affected by increased exports from the U.S. in the coming years, according to London-based Business Monitor International, a market analysis firm. The Middle East’s fertilizer capacity is expected to increase by some 50% to 50 million tons per year by 2016, BMI says.

The Gulf’s polyethylene producers are also likely to face increased U.S. competition as ethylene crackers planned for the U.S. start cranking out polyethylene and other derivatives. At the same time, Middle East exports of polyethylene are expected to soar as production in the region ramps up, states BMI in a recent report on Saudi Arabia.

Half of all the new ethylene projects being developed globally are located in the Persian Gulf, BMI says, and through 2017 the Middle East could add almost 6 million tons per year of ethylene capacity.

Saudi Arabia is the region’s largest overall exporter of petrochemicals. It is set to account for 16% of global petrochemical production in the next five years, up from around 10% in 2013, as capacity expands and Asian demand continues to grow, BMI states. Overall, however, “the days of new massive olefins projects may be over,” BMI predicts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Petrochemical prices spike after Saudi bombings
Total advances Middle East projects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Abu Dhabi plunges deeper into chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE