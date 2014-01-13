U.S. Backs 2,4-D-Resistant Corn, Soy

USDA is proposing to allow the unrestricted use of corn and soybean seeds that are genetically engineered to resist the herbicide 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). The seeds were developed by Dow AgroSciences as alternatives to corn and soybeans that are genetically engineered to resist other commonly used herbicides, particularly glyphosate, also known as Roundup. The near-exclusive use of glyphosate over the past 15 years has led to weeds that are now resistant to it. Opponents of 2,4-D-resistant corn and soybeans argue that commercialization of such varieties will lead to “super weeds” that are resistant to 2,4-D and other herbicides. USDA previously concluded that 2,4-D-resistant corn and soybeans do not pose a risk to other plants. The agency is accepting comments on its draft environmental impact statement until Feb. 24.
