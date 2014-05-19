BASF, Merck Pay For Electronics Research

Merck KGaA and BASF have increased their ownership stake in InnovationLab, an organization based in Heidelberg, Germany, that researches novel applications for organic electronics, from less than 50% to 70%. InnovationLab started out in 2007. Its academic partners—the Universities of Heidelberg and Mannheim and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology—have reduced their ownership stake from 50% to 20%, with other commercial partners picking up the remaining 10% stake.
