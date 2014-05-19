Deadline Extended For Société Fellowship

The deadline for applications for the 2014–15 Société de Chimie Industrielle Fellowship at the Chemical Heritage Foundation has been extended to May 31. The fellowship is designed to stimulate public understanding of the chemical industries. Fellows will spend three months in residence at CHF and receive a $10,000 stipend.
Applications must include a cover letter; a research proposal of no more than 1,500 words addressing the relevance of CHF resources, how the work advances scholarship, and how the outcome might be published or disseminated; a curriculum vitae of no more than three pages; and contact information for two referees who will send letters directly to CHF. For more information, visit www.chemheritage.org and search for fellowships. E-mail applications by May 31 to fellowships@chemheritage.org.
