Bayer MaterialScience is investing $20 million in a facility that will make polyols, a polyurethane precursor, using carbon dioxide as a raw material. The facility is due to open in 2016 in Dormagen, Germany, with an annual capacity of 5,000 metric tons. Using CO2 will result in polyols with a reduced carbon footprint, Bayer says. Bayer and Germany’s RWTH Aachen University codeveloped the process using a zinc-based catalyst. The initial use will likely be in mattresses, Bayer says.
