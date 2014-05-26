The Perception Of Perovskite

I found it amusing to read in Mitch Jacoby’s otherwise interesting article that perovskite’s name has a “stodgy, Cold War-era quality” (C&EN, Feb. 24, page 10).
Lev Perovski lived from 1792 to 1856. Have we become so insular that anything sounding vaguely Russian is associated with the Cold War? I will wait with interest to read what can be said of clintonite, Ca(Mg,Al)3(Al3Si)O10(OH)2.
Francois Gygi
Davis, Calif.
