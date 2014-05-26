SAFC Expands Flow Chemistry Capacity

SAFC, the custom manufacturing business of Sigma-Aldrich, has added a commercial-scale continuous-flow reactor at its Sheboygan, Wis., facility. The new reactor can produce up to 150 kg of product per day. SAFC also is adding a pilot-scale continuous-flow reactor in Milwaukee for process optimization studies and manufacturing of up to 30 kg of material per day. Continuous-manufacturing methods are being more widely adopted for pharma and fine chemicals production (see page 13).
