Air Liquide Equips Biggest Cryoplant

Air Liquide will equip the world’s largest cryogenic cooling plant as part of Europe’s contribution to ITER, an international project to develop fusion energy. The plant, which is set to be three times as large as the biggest cryogenic facility currently in operation, is scheduled to open in five years in southern France at a cost of about $90 million. It will generate supercritical helium for cooling superconducting magnets to near absolute zero to control the fusion process.
